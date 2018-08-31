Investigation into 18-year-old shot dead by Montgomery County deputies continues

New details have emerged about what happened before deputies shot and killed an 18-year-old in Montgomery County.

State police are handling the investigation into Taylor Tincher's death, and a search warrant executed at the home gives a brief description of why deputies responded to his family's home on Walton Road early Saturday morning.

Tincher's mother said she called 911 because her son needed medical attention and that while she's devastated by her son's death, she says doesn't blame deputies.

The search warrant said deputies were called because Tincher "had attempted to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning" using car exhaust.

It goes on to say, "While officers were on-scene, a firearm was discharged." It doesn't say who fired the shot, but it does say Tincher sustained a fatal injury.

A press release from the Sheriff's Office said Tincher had a gun when deputies got to the house Saturday morning, but he refused to put it down and deputies fired at him when he came toward them.

This search warrant also lists what state police investigators found when they searched the home:

A rifle

Three pistols

Two bullets

A notebook with assorted writings

Handcuffs

A bullet fragment

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.