Keepers prepares for day 3 of trial in death of Nicole Lovell

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Natalie Keepers is set to be in court Wednesday as day three of her trial begins in Montgomery County.

Keepers is the former Virginia Tech student who is accused of helping kill 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

Nearly two hours of never before publicly seen interrogation video was aired in the courtroom Tuesday. Although there are conflicting accounts given by Keepers, she can be heard emotionally telling investigators details about David Eisenhauer's murder plot.

Keepers repeatedly told investigators that she was not there while Lovell was murdered. She even went on to say she didn't believe Eisenhauer was capable of murder.

Eisenhauer was found guilty and will spend the next 50 years in prison.

Last month, Keepers pleaded guilty to concealing Lovell's body. Her other charge is accessory before the fact of murder.

Officer Michael Via with the Blacksburg Police Department was the first witness to be called to the stand. During Via's testimony, scene photos from Craig's Creek Road where Nicole Lovell was murdered was entered into evidence and shown to the jury.

Detective Mike Czernicki with the Blacksburg Police Department was the second witness called to the stand to testify about his role as a forensic investigator in the case. Czernicki was involved with the Nicole Lovell case as soon as she was reported missing. He testified that after Eisenhauer was arrested on January 30, 2016, he was sent to Craig's Creek Road to do an area search for evidence. He said based on footprints in the snow, there was evidence that two people had gotten out of a vehicle in the area. He said that he and other investigators found blood at the scene on Craig's Creek Road where Lovell was killed. Chief Deputy Commonwealth's attorney Patrick Jensen asked him questions about what investigators found in Eisenhauer's vehicle that included a shovel, gps and a trunk containing bleach wipes and blood stains. Additional blood stains were found on the interior floor mats as well as on the vehicle tires.

Natalie Keepers watched as Czernicki unwrapped a long brown evidence bag that contained the shovel investigators believe was used in Lovell's murder. It was revealed during David Eisenhauer's trial that Natalie Keeper's bloody palm print was found on the shovel.

Detective D.D. Twigger with the Blacksburg Police Department, a key evidence witness in Eisenhauer's trial, was called to the stand just before 10 a.m.

