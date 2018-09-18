Keepers returns to court over death of 13-year-old Blacksburg girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Natalie Keepers is set to be in court again Tuesday.

Keepers is the former Virginia Tech student who is accused of helping David Eisenhauer kill 13-year-old Nicole Lovell in 2016.

On Monday, a jury of nine men and five women were seated.

Tuesday, we're expecting to hear opening statements from the defense and Commonwealth. Then evidence will be presented.

Tammy Weeks, the mother of Lovell, will likely testify Tuesday.

Last month, Keepers pleaded guilty to the less serious of the two charges she's facing. Her attorneys hope that by pleading guilty to concealing Lovell's body, evidence can be tossed out from Keepers' other charge, accessory before the fact of murder.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.