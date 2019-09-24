Local shop part of first-ever drone delivery in U.S.

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A local Blacksburg business is taking off! It's the first small business in the U.S. to join a new drone delivery program.

Sugar Magnolia will be part of the first-ever commercial drone delivery pilot program, launched by the company, Wing.

That company is working with Fed-Ex, Walgreens and Sugar Magnolia to deliver within a 6-mile radius of its new Christiansburg warehouse.

Sugar Magnolia will offer cards, stationery, popcorn and boxed chocolates, as long as it's under three pounds.

"It's just one more way for us to get into our customers' homes and share the sweetness with them, as we like to say," said Michelle Raub, the owner and buyer for Sugar Magnolia. "And just continue to build community and bring people back into the store to see us."

Store owners say the hope is to have the first drone delivery by the end of the year.

