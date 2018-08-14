Natalie Keepers pleads guilty to concealing Nicole Lovell's body

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Natalie Keepers, the second person charged in the death of Nicole Lovell has pleaded guilty to concealing the teen's body on Tuesday afternoon.

Lovell is the Blacksburg teen lured out her bedroom window and murdered in 2016.

The judge heard this afternoon's case after Natalie Keepers' attorneys filed this motion before the court.

Keepers pleaded guilty to concealing a body in the hopes of having evidence tossed from her other charge, accessory before the fact to murder.

Keepers' attorneys argued her involvement in the two aspects of the crime are completely different.

They want evidence from nearly everything that happened after the murder thrown out on the more serious charge.

The judge would not grant that request on its face but says he will take a further look at the request and decide at a later date.

The Commonwealth's Attorney says Keepers was David Eisenhauer accomplice.

The former Virginia Tech student was sentenced earlier this year to 50 years behind bars for the murder.

Lovell's family was in the courtroom for the hearing.

Her mother, Tammy Weeks-Dowdy, believes Natalie Keepers is just as responsible as David Eisenhauer for the death of her daughter and is concerned Keepers could get off easy for a crime she played a part in.

"I don't see my daughter crawling out her window and getting in a vehicle with just a guy that she met online, I really don't, I see another girl being there and it had to be her," said Weeks-Dowdy.

It is unclear what the judge will decide to do with the evidence.

Keepers will be sentenced on the concealing body charge at the end of the September trial.

