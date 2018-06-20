No more GPA ranking at Montgomery County Schools

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Montgomery County Public Schools district is getting rid of its ranking system that orders high school students by their grade point average.

After three years of discussions and research, school board members voted unanimously Tuesday to change to a broader system that puts high-achieving students into one of three categories. The plan includes eliminating the recognition of a valedictorian.

More Headlines

The district will still use weighted GPA, to which colleges will have access. The changes will take affect this school year, beginning with the class of 2019.

School board members said doing away with the ranking will encourage students to make better choices. They believe it can be detrimental for students to try to finish at or near the top of their class. They noted that fewer and fewer college admissions departments look at class rank when deciding which students to accept.

School board members took the advice of committees that had researched the topic. They said the results show overwhelmingly that this is the right move to make.

There have been parents and students who have spoken in favor of keeping the ranking system. Two people did so at a meeting last month.

The College Board has said more than half of high schools nationwide no longer report class rank.

10 News will have more on why board members were in favor of this decision on 10 News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.