'NoScannie Annie' shoplifted at self-checkout, Pulaski Sheriff's Office says

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Do you recognize "NoScannie Annie"?

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office created this endearing nickname for a suspect in a shoplifting incident.

"Annie" allegedly covered the bar code on some items as she used the self-checkout at a store in Pulaski County.

Video captures the suspect covering the bar code with her hand and then scanning her hand.

The Sheriff's Office calls her "an extreme couponer but without the coupons."

They say that by shoplifting she cut about $100 off of her total.

Her vehicle, what they're calling her "lootmobile", is a newer model white SUV with an automatic liftgate.

Authorities say she has tattoos of words on the inside of both wrists and a heart tattoo on her right foot.

If you recognize "NoScannie Annie," you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 540-980-7810 or send a message on Facebook.

