Pulaski County authorities search for 'Corkscrew Callie'

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - If you've crossed paths with a drunk yet crafty sock puppet, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wants to talk to you.

Wearing what looks like some type of chauffer's hat, a woman dubbed "Corkscrew Callie" decided she was done damaging corks for her all-important Etsy projects, so she decided to heist a corkscrew.

In a weird twist, she also swiped a sock puppet -- maybe she's lonely?

For whatever reason, she decided she didn't have to pay like the rest of us.

Authorities have asked residents to be on the lookout for a drunk and crafty sock puppet, or a woman drunkenly mumbling to a sock puppet -- either fit the description.

If you've seen "Corkscrew Callie," give the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office a call.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.