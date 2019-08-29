New River Valley

Pulaski County authorities search for 'Corkscrew Callie'

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - If you've crossed paths with a drunk yet crafty sock puppet, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wants to talk to you. 

Wearing what looks like some type of chauffer's hat, a woman dubbed "Corkscrew Callie" decided she was done damaging corks for her all-important Etsy projects, so she decided to heist a corkscrew. 

In a weird twist, she also swiped a sock puppet -- maybe she's lonely? 

For whatever reason, she decided she didn't have to pay like the rest of us. 

Authorities have asked residents to be on the lookout for a drunk and crafty sock puppet, or a woman drunkenly mumbling to a sock puppet -- either fit the description. 

If you've seen "Corkscrew Callie," give the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office a call. 

 

