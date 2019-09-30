Radford man arrested on abduction, strangulation, other charges

RADFORD, Va. - A 27-year-old Radford man is in custody after attacking someone he knew, according to the Radford City Police Department.

On Saturday, at about 2 a.m. police arrested Steven Scott Potter on the following charges:

Assault and battery

Abduction and kidnapping

Threats to bomb or damage a building

Strangulation

Potter was arrested after a police investigation that began when a victim reported Potter's alleged crimes to officers while filing for a protective order, on Friday at 8:23 p.m.

Police say Potter and the alleged victim knew one another.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

