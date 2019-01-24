Radford police arrest 21-year-old Radford female student after deadly stabbing

RADFORD, Va. - A 21-year-old female Radford University student faces a charge of second-degree murder after another woman was found stabbed to death in Radford Thursday morning, according to the Radford Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Clement Street at 7:45 a.m. in reference to a 911 call.

Officers arrived and found a dead woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim's name is not being released, pending confirmation of her identity and notification of her next of kin.

Luisa Cutting, 21, from Jeffersonton, Virginia, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Cutting is currently on interim suspension from Radford University.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624, or email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.

