'I killed her': Radford student told police when she was arrested, warrant says

RADFORD, Va. - Search warrants reveal new information about the stabbing death of a Radford University student.

** Reader discretion is advised as some of the details below may be considered graphic **

On Thursday morning, in the 911 call, the warrant says the dispatcher could hear a woman yelling and making reference to a knife.

When police responded to the apartment in the 1200 block of Clement Street, 21-year-old Luisa Cutting opened the door, covered in blood, according to the warrant.

Cutting then turned around, put her hands behind her head and the warrant says she said, "Arrest me."

When an officer asked what was going on, she said, "I killed her," according to the warrant.

The warrant also details what officers saw inside the apartment.

They saw Alexa Cannon lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds and a butcher knife sticking out of her mouth.

Police found Cannon’s cellphone under her left hand and they took a black, serrated knife off her body.

The search warrants show officers took the phone and knife, as well as clothes, pictures, pills, grinders, five smoking devices and a brown chalk-like substance.

Both Cutting and Cannon are on the lease for the apartment, according to the warrant.

Cannon, who is from Roanoke, graduated Patrick Henry High School in 2016 and according to her social media profiles, was planning to graduate Radford University in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.