Medical miracle: Boy born at only 23 week's journey with Carilion

ROANOKE, VA – Luke Shaffer is a medical miracle.

“As soon as he came out I was like, ‘Please just save my baby. Do whatever it takes,’” Luke’s mom Kimberly said.

Born at only 23 weeks, Luke was born before a pregnancy is considered viable.

His mom Kimberly says he weighed less than two pounds and had to be resuscitated at birth. It’s something not done by a lot of hospitals at that gestation. But for Luke, Carilion did.

“They saved my baby, so we are forever thankful. And they’ve repeatedly saved his life since then,” she said.

Now 21 months old, Luke continues to defy the odds. With four months in the NICU, eight life-saving brain surgeries in eight months, several surgeries to place feeding tubes, and more ER visits than Kimberly can count.

“I tell everyone it’s Jesus, meds and chocolate in that order,” she said.

But from birth to now - Luke has been able to stay in Roanoke for every procedure. Something Carilion Senior Director Karrie Moses says they’ve worked to make possible.

“Why should families have to sacrifice travel in order to get the top-notch care for their children?” Moses said.

Carilion has the highest level NICU in the area as well as a number of options for pediatric care.

“Our collaboration and teamwork and just the care that we provide to our families is incredible and being able to provide that excellent care close to home,” Moses said.

Luke will always face medical challenges, including Cerebral Palsy, which he was just diagnosed with.

But Kimberly is certain he will continue to defy the odds.

“The important thing was for Luke to have a good quality of life. To be able to push him to do whatever he needs, but also that means we need to do our part to get him there,” she said.

As for now, it’s one day at a time.

“We’re just thankful you’re here. The other night we were sitting here and my husband was like, ‘These were the days we prayed for when you were in the NICU. We just wanted you to come home.’”