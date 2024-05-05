Two people hurt, one arrested after malicious wounding in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said they were called to the 100 block of Church Avenue SE early Sunday morning just after midnight for reports of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a cut on his arm and another man with a cut on his hand.

Both men were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as William Salisbury had left the scene before police arrived, but was later arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

Salisbury is being held without bond.