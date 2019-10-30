Police say shots fired incident near Radford University was 'isolated,' not active shooter

RADFORD, Va. - Shots were fired Tuesday night in Radford near Radford University's campus.

Radford University officials say that the campus is not on lockdown, but people are encouraged to stay inside until an 'all clear ' is issued.

Police say this was an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation.

On Tuesday around 8:25 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Fairfax Avenue. A witness told police that a man approached a red Ford Fusion, fired about four shots at or near the car and then ran away.

The witness told police the shooter was a black man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a red jacket.

Police said the Ford Fusion hit another car as it drove away.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Radford University sent out an emergency alert advising students and the community to avoid the area and stay indoors.

The initial alert said that the man was last seen headed toward campus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-731-3624.

Please be advised that no individuals were injured in the off-campus incident. Reports of shots fired on campus are false. The campus is not on lockdown, but individuals are encouraged to stay inside until an all clear is issued through the RU Alert system. — Radford University (@radfordu) October 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.