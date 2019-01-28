Radford University to celebrate Alexa Cannon's life

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford community is coming together to honor Alexa Cannon's life.

Cannon was studying psychology at Radford University when she was killed. Her loved ones remember her as a positive woman who was passionate about helping others. She loved dogs and enjoyed fashion and photography. She hoped to see the world.

All Radford University students, faculty and staff are invited to attend a celebration of life on Wednesday. It will begin at 9:15 p.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, MAC Court.

PHOTOS: Remembering Alexa Cannon

Attendees are asked to wear blue, a color she loved. They are also encouraged to bring any photos they may have with Cannon to share their memories with her family and the university community.

"It is with heavy hearts that we gather to celebrate Alexa's life and the happiness she shared with others each and every day," stated an email sent on behalf of the university.

