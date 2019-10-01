Real ID to make flying safer, according to Virginia Tech expert

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Starting next October, you'll have to provide a Real ID to fly or get into federal facilities.

The form of identification meets increased security standards and is valid for up to eight years.

A Virginia Tech security and terrorism expert said this will establish uniform identification for every state and increase safety by cutting back on fraudulent IDs.

"This originated actually with a problem in the state of Virginia with some of the 9/11 hijackers actually securing false IDs through a loophole in the DMV registration system in this state,” Virginia Tech security and terrorism expert Aaron Brantly said.

