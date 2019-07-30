Registration open for Giles County Muddy ACCE Race

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Registration is underway for the annual Muddy ACCE Race in Giles County.

The race is a 5K through mud and obstacles.

This year, there will be over 50 obstacles.

The race is Sept. 21.

Money from the race is used to fund two-year scholarships to New River Community College for Giles County High School graduates.

"It's growing every year. The support from the community and the sponsorships throughout the region have really grown the event. We anticipate about a thousand runners this year," Giles County Tourism Marketing Director Cora Gnegy said.

You can register in person the day of the race or online until Sept. 20.

