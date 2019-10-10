'Something told me to go...and get that ticket': Pulaski woman wins $200,000 in Virginia Lottery

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A Pulaski County woman who told the Virginia Lottery that she doesn't play very often has won $200,000.

Corrina Akers of Dublin scratched a Jewel 7s ticket and top home the top prize.

She bought the ticket in the Express Stop at 4418 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin.

"I took the ticket home, scratched it, and then I had a heart attack!" Akers told the Virginia Lottery. "Something told me to go to the place and get that ticket." ​​​​​​​

The odds of winning the top prize in the Jewel 7s game are 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.27. Prizes range from $5 to $200,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Akers is the fourth person to claim the top prize in Jewel 7s, which means six unclaimed $200,000 tickets are still out there, according to the Virginia Lottery.

