Supplies cut off to Giles County pipeline protester

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A pipeline protester sitting high above the ground in a so-called monopod says she's maintaining her position despite not having access to more supplies.

A woman calling herself" Nutty" hasn't come down in 31 days and hasn't received any supplies from friends and family members for more than three weeks as she protests the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

She's lasted through freezing temperatures and severe weather.

Forest Service workers blocked off the area around her with yellow police tape, telling supporters they can't enter because it falls within 125 feet of a service road for pipeline workers.

The protesters’ battle with pipeline workers and security and local, state and national law enforcement members is just one of many in the project’s path.

Nutty is in Giles County in the Jefferson National Forest, overlooking Pocahontas Road.

Supporters have set up a camp with tents just outside of the blocked-off zone. As many as 100 people have come through the area in the last month to show support and try to deliver supplies.

Just to get to the location, a 10 News crew hiked with supporters for more than an hour, because the Forest Service has closed the road used to reach it.

Along with her supporters, 10 News had to yell to talk to her.

She said Friday she's doing well despite being hungry and she has enough food and water to keep her going.

Supporters are making trips in and out but aren't leaving.

"It's been frustrating," supporter Erin McKelvy said. “I'm sick of it and I'm staying here in the woods to help something different go into place."

Supporters said three people were arrested Sunday when they tried to deliver supplies to Nutty.

“I don't understand why three people would be arrested for trying to provide food to somebody who's hungry," supporter Joan Wages said.

A Forest Service spokeswoman didn't return a 10 News call for comment.

Supporters said members of law enforcement and MVP security members have been keeping watch with semi-automatic rifles.

“I find a lot of the tactics that they're using to be very militarized. I'm not OK with that," supporter Trish McLawhorne said. "What I believe is happening here is infringing upon First Amendment rights to protest.

Nutty and her supporters reiterated Friday that they'll stay at the location as long as it takes for them to see change.

