Thousands of flags put on display at Radford University in honor of 9/11

RADFORD, Va. - Before the sun rose Wednesday, people gathered around the lawn outside Muse Hall at Radford University as a box filled with thousands of small American flags was opened.

The flags, one for each of the 2,977 people who died during the September 11 attacks, were placed in rows around the edge of the lawn.

"I think our chapter as a whole is just really glad that Radford University allowed us to do this," Radford University Young Americans Foundation chapter member Haleigh Williams said.

The chapter organized the event.

"We think it's so important because that was just one of the most terrible days in American history, and then the day after the country was more united than ever. We just want to remember the lives lost," Williams said.

Renee Maxwell brought her three children to help plant flags.

"They need to know why we honor the fallen and why it's important to our country to remember our history," Maxwell said.

Every flag hammered into every hole drilled in the ground hammers home the importance.

"It is fantastic. I wish more people were out here. I think it's a great way to remember those that died as innocent victims that day and it's a good way for us to come together as a community," Maxwell said.

