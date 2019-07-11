Touch-A-Truck NRV set to return in August

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A highly popular, free family-friendly event is returning to Christiansburg next month.

The fifth annual Touch-A-Truck NRV is being held at the New River Valley Mall in the Belk parking area on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event is being put on by the New River Valley Home Builders Association.

Kids will have to the opportunity to get some hands-on timewith big trucks, from construction to landscaping, and even law enforcement vehicles.

They'll be able to climb into the driver’s seat, explore the vehicles, blast the sirens and honk horns while also asking questions of the men and women who operate these big machines for a living.

Do you have a vehicle that would be a great fit for the event?

The NRVHBA is inviting any NRV business or individual who has a vehicle that matches with the event’s goal of education.

If you have a vehicle that you would like to show off, or are interested in sponsoring this event, please contact Kelsey Grow at the New River Valley Home Builders Association at kelsey@nrvhba.com or 540-443-0090.

For those with sensitive ears, the event will be horn and siren-free from 10 a.m. to noon.

