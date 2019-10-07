Virginia Tech officially welcomes Mac Babb, new police chief and director of security

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia tech has a new top cop with a familiar face.

William "Mac" Babb was officially pinned as the new police chief and director of security last week.

He's served as deputy chief of police at Virginia Tech since 2015 and spent 25 years with Roanoke city police before that.

He says he's got big goals as the university restructures public safety.

"Moving forward, we certainly want to maintain a level of safety and security on campus, make sure people feel safe and secure. We definitely want to kind of push the boundaries of what we're doing in terms of community outreach, make sure we are reaching everybody as much as possible in every way possible," said Babb.

Former Virginia Tech police chief Kevin Foust is leaving the department to take on a new role as associate vice president of campus safety and security.

