Winter overnight shelter opens for its 10th housing season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.- - Melvin Robertson knows what it's like to be homeless.

"I lost my home. I was out there and this program got me back on my feet. It gave me confidence and that's a big step," said Robertson, shelter services assistant

Now he's works with To Our House, helping others.

"Our overall mission is to get the men and women back into society, give them a leg up on what's available in the community,"

To Our House is in its 10th housing season. So far, they've sheltered 377-and-counting guests at different host sites for a total of over 10,000 bed nights. From November to late March the Winter Overnight Shelter opens to single men and women in the new River Valley.



The shelter is held at a different church every week. Our Savior Lutheran Church is one of the many volunteer venues.

"If someone doesn't feel comfortable staying the night, then they volunteer to wash the towels, or make a meal or donate the food items. It's just a way to be involved in the community," said Wanda Childs, pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

TOH also connects people at the shelter with community resources.

"We've had about a 40 percent success rate in getting people into jobs and more affordable housing," said Morris Fleischer, president of TOH House Policy Council

The shelter also provides food and evening activities.

"The doors are open, and we're ready for them,"

TOH can be reached at 540-382-6186 weekdays and 540-320-1273 weekends and after hours.

For about a week, the Roanoke Rescue Mission has raised the white flag, signaling its doors are open to anyone needing a warm place to stay.



