Woman wanted for allegedly helping an escape attempt at Montgomery County Jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The U.S. Marshals Service and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman they say tried to help someone attempting to escape from jail.

Tiffany Dawn White, 24, is charged with being an accessory to an escape attempt at the Montgomery County Jail.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Authorities say she is known to frequent both the city of Radford and Giles County and previously has been seen driving a dark-colored BMW.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 540-382-4343.

