Mark your calendars: Fishing licenses will not be required the first three days of June.

Virginia has its annual Free Fishing Days from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3. You won't need a fishing license of any kind on those days for rod and reel fishing in freshwater or saltwater.

If you're looking for a place to fish, here is a list from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

