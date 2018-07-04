Police searching for missing 19-year-old Virginia woman

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. - Police are asking for help to find a missing 19-year-old Virginia woman.

Kallie Jefferson was last seen in Colonial Beach, Virginia around 11 a.m. Monday. Her last cellphone activity was along Menokin Road in Warsaw, Virginia.

Jefferson may be driving a white Ford Fiesta with Virginia license plate VXH-9912.

Jefferson is 5'5" and approximately 145 lbs. She has a tattoo on her wrist, a tree of life on her foot, roses on her upper thigh, and a heart on her stomach.

Anyone with information should contact CBPD Sergeant Toni Morgans at tmorgans@colonialbeachva.net and/or the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office at (804) 493 - 8066.

