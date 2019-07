CHICOTEAGUE, Va. - Ponies made it from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island Wednesday morning with the help of the Saltwater Cowboys in the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, according to WAVY.

The NBC affiliate reports that the swim is held during "slack tide," when there is no current.

The first foal to make it ashore will reportedly be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds Wednesday.

