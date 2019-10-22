'The Angel of Grandin,' James Tarpley, passes away at 86

James Tarpley and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea pictured on Nov. 9, 2018, after Tarpley was named Roanoke's Citizen of the Year for 2018.

ROANOKE, Va. - It's hard to have spent much time in Roanoke's Grandin Village without running into James Tarpley.

Dubbed "The Angel of Grandin" Tarpley, 86, spent many years giving back on anyone and everyone in the community.

During his more than 30 years living in Grandin Village, he's paid for funerals, arranged weddings, helped clean out flooded basements, picked weeds and helped in many other ways, according to the Historic Grandin Village website.

In 2018, Tarpley was named Roanoke's Citizen of the Year.

In addition to helping others, he also cared for and oversaw the park and playground on Memorial Avenue, which was named in his honor and is better known as Mr. Tarpley’s Playground.

Earlier this month, a mural of Tarpley was unveiled in Grandin Village near the 7 Eleven.

Our last picture of James May he RIP we love you James!!!! Funeral is Saturday more details to come God has a great Man Posted by James Hunter Tarpley on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

The James Hunter Tarpley Facebook page says his funeral is set for Saturday.

