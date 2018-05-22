2-year-old Roanoke boy dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A 2-year-old boy is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself Tuesday, according to Roanoke police.

Just after 12 p.m, a police officer was flagged down by a vehicle on Melrose Avenue at Peters Creek Road NW. The occupants, a man and woman, told the officer that their 2-year-old son had accidentally shot himself in their apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive.

The officer called for medical support and Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the scene and took the child to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Additional officers responded to and secured the couple’s apartment.

The child was pronounced dead at 12:49 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing, and detectives and forensic investigators are working to determine the actions leading up to the shooting.

No charges have been placed at this time.

While we don't know at this time what led to the shooting, many law enforcement agencies have partnered with Project ChildSafe to provide a free safety kit to families.

Click here to view the complete list of agencies that provide this service.

