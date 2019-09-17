2019 Baconfest will feature music from The Mavericks

ROANOKE, Va.- - You'll find delicious bacon dishes from all around southwest Virginia in downtown Roanoke this weekend

The 7th annual Baconfest will return to Elmwood Park Saturday. There will be everything from bacon wrap pork belly, to bacon hot sauces and bacon treats as local chefs and catering companies compete for the championship title.

There will also be live music and entertainment.

"That night is what we are really excited about. The Mavericks are coming to perform at the Elmwood Park Stage. They were huge in the '90s. They reconstituted themselves, and they are back, and they are incredible. It's rock, it's roll, it's country, it's Cuban,"said Michael Hemphill, director of marketing at Roanoke Catholic.

Proceeds from the event support Roanoke Catholic and its tuition assistance program.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.