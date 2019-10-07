2019 CIAA football championship tickets on sale

SALEM, Va.- - College football is coming back to Salem Stadium in Virginia's Blue Ridge.

Tickets for the 2019 CIAA Football Championship game are now on sale.

This is the fourth annual championship for the conference in Salem. CIAA officials say it's important to continue the rich history of sports from historically black college and universities in southwest Virginia.

"It feels good to be back up here, actually. It's like a second home because we're up here so much throughout the year. All the raffle championships are here. So we'll be here throughout the month of October and November, and then we come back again in the spring. It's almost like you never left up here," said Breon Hagans, associate commissioner for championships and brand management.

Advance tickets are on sale for $15. Game day is Nov. 16.



