'Administrative search' now underway for missing man along Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Thunder Ridge Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway was quiet Friday.

According to the National Park Service, the search for 63-year-old James Hogue is now an administrative search.

"We're kind of in that investigative phase, trying to track down any leads we might get that'll point us to that next piece of information and location," Chief Blue Ridge Parkway Park Ranger Neal Labrie said.

Hogue's motorcycle was found near Thunder Ridge Overlook on Oct. 26.

Park rangers learned Hogue hadn't been seen or heard from since Roanoke County sheriff's deputies had contact with him two weeks earlier.

Labrie said rangers and local law enforcement agencies have searched the area around the overlook on foot extensively.

"I think we had a good three to four straight days we had folks on the ground searching. Tuesday is when we called it off," Labrie said.

On Friday, 10 News reached out to the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office and the county for more information but did not get a response.

A missing person report has been filed in Bedford County, but a message left requesting an interview was not returned.

Contact the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009 if you have any information about this case.

