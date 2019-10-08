American Airlines investigates three emergency landings in three days at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional

ROANOKE, Va. - There have been some anxious moments for passengers leaving the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional airport with three emergency landings in the past three days.

American Airlines confirmed the incidents Monday morning, Sunday morning, and the day prior. Each time smoke was detected in the bathroom shortly after departing the airport and they immediately turned around.

All three incidents have involved the same plane, which passed inspection Sunday before Monday's incident.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said the company is investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.