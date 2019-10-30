Annual Susan G. Komen Pink Promise luncheon helps survivors celebrate their stories

ROANOKE, Va. - The annual Susan G. Komen Pink Promise luncheon was held at the Hotel Roanoke Tuesday.

Breast cancer survivors are the largest group of cancer survivors in the U.S. at 3.8 million people, and this event helps celebrate their stories.

Leecy Fink is one of those brave fighters. The 43-year-old mother of five was diagnosed with stage 3 and then stage 4 breast cancer.

Fink has had more than 100 chemotherapy treatments and talked about overcoming adversity.

"Speaking at this event is because of that promise, my promise was to do everything in power to make sure my children were never walk in my shoes to make sure my children don't face breast cancer," said Fink.

By 2026, Komen's goal is to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50%.

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton was the emcee this year.



