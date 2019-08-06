Black Dog Salvage opening new music venue in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va.- - Black Dog Salvage is known for restoring furniture but the team is also getting into the music business.

The group is opening a one-of-a-kind music venue and event space called The Dog Bowl.

The spot will be on the strip of land between Black Dog and the Roanoke River Greenway. And for its opening later this month, the venue will reveal a sign celebrating the 50th anniversary of the sloan "Virginia is for Lovers."

"It's big, we do everything big at Black Dog and this is no exception. Virginia is for lovers and we love Virginia," said Mike Whiteside.



The Dog Bowl's first concert on Aug. 24 features the band Fuzzy Logic.

