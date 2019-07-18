Black Dog Salvage welcomes new furry friend to the family

ROANOKE, Va - Although it's Black Dog Salvage, you may see a white dog roaming around while you shop.

Walter White is an 8-week-old, all-white husky who's been adopted by one of Black Dog's crew members.

Angels of Assisi held an adoption event there last Saturday.

Black Dog's Shipping and Receiving Manager, Nathan Giles, knew it was love at first sight.

Walter White's adoption comes nearly a year after the death of Sally the Salvage Dog.

She welcomed customers to Black Dog for 14 years, rarely missing a day of work.

Today, you will find black dogs Stella and Molly May carrying on her legacy, along with dogs belonging to visitors and employees.

