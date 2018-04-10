Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed after possible road-rage shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday morning, according to the National Park Service.

The shooting happened at mile marker 116 and is being investigated as a possible road-rage incident.

As the investigation continues, the Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed between mile markers 112 and 121.

This represents the stretch of the parkway roughly from State Route 24 to U.S. 220.

The FBI and Roanoke County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

