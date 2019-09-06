Brantley Gilbert coming to Salem Civic Center on February 1

ROANOKE, Va. - A country music star is making his fourth appearance in Salem.

Brantley Gilbert will perform at the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 1, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

Reserved seat tickets range from $40.25-$60.25. Pit (standing room only) tickets are $70.25.

You can get tickets online or at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gilbert's fifth studio album Fire & Brimstone will be released on Oct. 4.

This stop in Salem is part of the 2020 Fire't Up Tour, named after a track off of Fire & Brimstone.

The album features collaborations with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss and other country artists.

