Camp Easter Seals UCP opens brand-new playground

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. - Camp Easter Seals United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) has made it easier for kids of all types to play on its compound.

The camp cut the ribbon on a new adaptive playground Sunday. The playground features swings made for a wheelchair and numerous musical instruments to stimulate children on the autism spectrum.

The camp specializes in giving people with disabilities a place to have fun in the summer. Camp coordinator Alex Barge says updating the camp's playground is a vital step in that process.

"Some communities have an accessible playground, but many of our campers come from rural areas where they may not even have a playground, much less an accessible playground," Barge said.

The Roanoke Women's Foundation donated $100,000 to the camp to help build the playground.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.