Changes coming to downtown Salem as part of improvement plan

SALEM, Va. - Changes are coming to downtown Salem as part of an improvement plan set to be put in place over the next several years.

While construction on one of the biggest changes, the sidewalks through downtown, is expected to get underway this summer, other changes have already been made - like signage on buildings on Main Street.

Over the past year, businesses have been re-creating their signs and branding to make themselves stand out. Instead of the flat brick surfaces we’ve seen in downtown Salem for years, many of these buildings are now displaying unique and eye-catching signs to draw in more customers. O’Brien’s Meats, Olde Salem Brewing and Charlotte’s Web all feature new signage.

“The city is partnered with property owners to make the front of the buildings look better. Essentially, to redesign them,” said City Manager Kevin Boggess. “Whether it’s a new coat of paint or some architectural features on the front, that’s the first and obvious thing we can see is part of the downtown improvement plan.”

Next step we will see is a change in the sidewalks. Salem is working to tie the entire downtown district together with a uniformed luck, and that look includes brick sidewalks, new landscaping and overhead lights strung throughout downtown.

Construction on the brick sidewalks will begin on College Avenue, as the old concrete sidewalks are torn up and brand new brick sidewalks will be installed this summer. It’s part of a major $5.5 million project that will go on for several years.

Additional upgrades will include new lighting features and outdoor dining areas to make the downtown area not only easier to access, but also to draw in more visitors.

“We will be replacing the traffic signals and street lights with new historic-style features,” says City Planner Benjamin Tripp. “ We’ll get more landscaping and places for people to spend time eating and hanging out outside. We’ll also hang lights across the street to create a wonderful downtown atmosphere.”

Businesses have been included throughout the design process, and many of their ideas especially for the outdoor dining areas are expected to be put in place over the next couple of years. Safety features will also be put in place, as a part of the project which is being funded by a mix of sponsorship from VDOT and local funding.

The changes won’t be put in place right away. Instead small sections will be updated over time. The first section of College Avenue will get underway this summer, with the next upgrade a section of sidewalk on Main Street, expected to start late this year or early next spring.

