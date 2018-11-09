City plants trees in Roanoke in honor of veterans

ROANOKE, Va.- - The City of Roanoke honors veterans past and present. A red oak tree was planted Friday morning in Argonne Circle in Old Southwest by veteran and citizen volunteers in collaboration with the Roanoke Valley Veteran's Council.

It was a way to honor our heroes while beautifying Roanoke. Army veteran and Councilman Bill Bestpitch helped to lead the ceremonial planting.

"Veterans have served their country to ensure our future. And one of the greatest things that anybody can do is to plant a tree that will never grow large enough in your lifetime to actually provide shade for you. This is about doing something for the future," said Bestpitch.

In honor of Veterans Day and of the 100th anniversary of the armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, other trees were planted Highland Park, Preston Park and Eureka park.

