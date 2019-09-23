Climate change protesters take to downtown Roanoke, make case to stop pipelines

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Roanoke Monday morning as part of protests to raise awareness about climate change.

Those at Climate Emergency: Tri-State Pipeline Strike spent the morning protesting both the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines as part of Global Climate Strike Week.

Protesters from Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina came together with music, signs and intricate art displays.

Their goal is to stop the pipelines and protect the environment.

