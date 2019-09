ROANOKE, Va. - Delays are continuing for some kids riding Roanoke city school buses.

Durham School Services says it's working to make sure parents stay up to date.

According to Durham's vice president of operations, that could mean a future app.

He says the company is 10 drivers short, but would like to add 20 to 25 positions.

Many kids in Roanoke are still having major delays in their buses to and from school.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.