Crews extinguish residential fire in Salem, one person taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

SALEM, Va. - Crews responded to a residential structure fire in Salem Tuesday night just before 8 p.m.

They arrived less than five minutes after receiving the call of a fire at 6 Bowman Avenue and were able to contain the fire to the basement in less than 15 minutes, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

Four people were home, and one person was taken to LewisGale Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

The Salem Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire and currently, there is no damage estimate.

The displaced family is getting assistance from other family members, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.