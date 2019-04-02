Construction of Deschutes Brewery in Roanoke indefinitely delayed, says CEO

ROANOKE, Va. - Deschutes Brewery will not be able to meet the city of Roanoke's construction deadlines, according to Deschutes CEO Michael LaLonde.

Groundbreaking was supposed to happen this summer, but LaLonde says the company does not have a timetable for beginning construction.

LaLonde said Deschutes would still like to base its East Coast operations in Roanoke.

It was March 22, 2016, when Deschutes announced its plan to build a brewery in Roanoke.

