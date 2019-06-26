Dick Daniels celebrates his 30th anniversary at Q99

ROANOKE, Va. - Dick Daniels has been waking up Virginia's Blue Ridge for 30 years on Q99.

A contagious laugh and a smile you can hear without ever seeing his face.

We can't forget the witty banter that his co-host of 20 years, David Page, says comes from a real friendship off the air.

"I just couldn't think of anyone to go through this ride with better than him, it's been tremendous," said Page.

As listeners well know, on-air talent comes and goes, but not these two.

Dick has more than made the most of his time at Q99 over the years.

From packing the bus and collecting school supplies for local kids in need to raising countless dollars for the Children's Miracle Network.

10 News was there for his 20th anniversary and we came back for the big 30.

"It's all I ever wanted to do. I remember being a kid, 12 years old and I had an old-school cassette recorder and I had a record player and a microphone," said Daniels.

A lot's changed since he began 30 years ago.

"When I started we were still using records. We were still using tapes and now it's on a computer. It's all on a touch screen," said Daniels.

But in the end, it's all about the listener.

"One of the things that we hear the most from listeners that really makes us feel good is that we make an impact on their life just because we make them smile," said Daniels.

You can celebrate with Dick and Dave Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Soaring Ridge Brewery.

$1 from every select beer will go to the Children's Miracle Network.

