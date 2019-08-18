Dozens of pets find their forever homes during Clear the Shelters

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday was a good day for dogs and cats in need of home.

The national Clear the Shelters event encouraged people to adopt pets in animal shelters with waived or reduced adoption fees. This year, both the Roanoke Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Lynchburg Humane Society saw crowds searching for pets that needed a home.

"They've put up with a lot because being in a shelter is hard for a pet," said Roanoke Valley SPCA Executive Director Denise Hayes. "Even though we give them a lot of love and attention, it's still a kennel."

The Roanoke Valley SPCA started Saturday with more than 50 pets available for adoption. By the end of the day, 32 of them had found new homes.

The Lynchburg Humane Society had 42 adoptions Saturday.

"It was excitement and a lot of happiness when I found her," said Meredith Allen, who adopted 2-month-old puppy Jersey during the event. "I'm so excited to take her on all of these adventures. She's just the perfect dog."

"He seems to be very excited about joining his new home," said Dan May, who adopted a dog, Shadow, for his wife and son. "I'm happy, he's happy. I think it's a plus."

WSLS partnered with the Lynchburg Humane Society and the Roanoke Valley SPCA for the Clear the Shelters campaign. Since 2015, 250,000 pets have found forever homes across the U.S. through the campaign.

