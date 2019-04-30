Drugs, alcohol may have factored in crash that killed Craig County man

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police believe drugs and alcohol may have factored in a crash that killed a 39-year-old man.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Catawba Valley Drive, which is close to the post office.

Police say a pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree. No other cars were involved.

New Castle resident Eddie Meadows was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. He died on Monday.

Meadows was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

