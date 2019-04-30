Roanoke

Drugs, alcohol may have factored in crash that killed Craig County man

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police believe drugs and alcohol may have factored in a crash that killed a 39-year-old man. 

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Catawba Valley Drive, which is close to the post office. 

Police say a pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree. No other cars were involved. 

New Castle resident Eddie Meadows was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. He died on Monday. 

Meadows was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. 

