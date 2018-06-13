Family, co-workers remember victims of Bent Mountain triple murder

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - People in Bent Mountain are still trying to find out why the three young people were killed.

Jay Joslyn lost his brother two years ago and now he has to deal with the tragic death of his nephew, Brandon Dekle.

He's choosing to hold on to the good memories about his nephew.

“Funny. He’s a jokester. He Loved fooling around, joking,” said Joslyn.

He said Brandon would help anyone in need, even when things in his own life wasn’t always so good.

“I’m proud of the man that he has become. Everything that he is been through he stood on his own two feet. Paid his own bills with help from nobody. He became a good person after his father died. It could’ve went the other way. He stayed on the straight and narrow. He took his father's house over and paid all the bills himself,” said Joslyn.

Police said Brandon and his friends, Miranda Trump and Cole Kennedy, were all found dead at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Bent Mountain Road. Brandon was renting the home from a family friend.

All three worked at Bent Mountain Bistro, not far from the home.

Co-workers are devastated to know they’ll no longer be around.

“Brandon was so caring and giving he even gave up a place for a killer to stay. Cole was so polite and funny. He and Brandon were friends to the end. And Maranda, our sweet little girl who had just graduated from high school, will all be missed," said chef Ben Ward, who works at the bistro.

Brandon’s uncle said he is not familiar with the person charged in the homicides, but several people at the bistro mentioned they last saw him Sunday night.

Trevor Charles, 18, who is charged in the Bent Mountain triple homicide appeared in court Wednesday morning for a video hearing.

