Video hearing for 18-year-old charged in Bent Mountain triple homicide

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The 18-year-old man charged in the Bent Mountain triple homicide appeared in court Wednesday morning for a video hearing.

Roanoke resident Trevor E. Charles is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Miranda B. Trump, 18, of Roanoke, Brandon D. Dekle, 20, of Bent Mountain, and Cole P. Kennedy, 21, Bent Mountain. Charles is also charged with three counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Left to right: Brandon Dekle, Miranda Trump and Cole Kennedy were all found dead at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON THE CASE

Charles requested a court-appointed attorney Wednesday morning and was appointed Jeffrey L. Dorsey.

Charles has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 1 at 9 a.m.

The home where the victims were found.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.